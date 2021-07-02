Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 207.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,104,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.