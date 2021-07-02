Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

BOOT opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

