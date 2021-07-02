Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Flushing Financial worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $665.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.