Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 78,320 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of BrightView worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.15 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

