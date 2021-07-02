Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 270,451 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Comstock Resources worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.