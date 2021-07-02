PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Position Boosted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares during the quarter. PROS makes up 4.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.91% of PROS worth $92,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

