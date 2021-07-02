Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $509,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,463. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

