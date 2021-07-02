Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Hits $231,608.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $23.60 million and $231,608.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038694 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00032290 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,758,287,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,555,196,229 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

