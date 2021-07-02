Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,405 shares of company stock valued at $49,491,444. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGNY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
