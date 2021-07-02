Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 861,405 shares of company stock valued at $49,491,444. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,342. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

