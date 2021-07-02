Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.20. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,659. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.14.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

