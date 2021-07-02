Primary Health Properties PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PHP stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.80 ($2.11).

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

