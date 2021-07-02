PRIA 24-Hour Volume Tops $361.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One PRIA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00008888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $205,988.53 and approximately $361.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00683680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,070.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

