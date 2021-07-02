PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of PREKF opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

