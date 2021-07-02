Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Potbelly posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,913 shares of company stock valued at $82,626 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.