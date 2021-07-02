Portion Price Down 3.1% This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Portion has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $6,131.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00673355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,833.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

