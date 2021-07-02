Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.92 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Polymath has a total market cap of $108.73 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00402327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

