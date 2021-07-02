Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by Longbow Research to Neutral

Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PII. BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $3,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Polaris by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

