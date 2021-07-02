pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.54 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. pNetwork has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00052867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.03 or 0.00669470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,706.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,595 coins and its circulating supply is 31,903,772 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

