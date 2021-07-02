Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Plantronics posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 207,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,109. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

