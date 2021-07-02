Plancorp LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Plancorp LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.90. The company had a trading volume of 432,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,886. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $276.14 and a 1 year high of $400.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

