Plancorp LLC Purchases Shares of 2,702 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.69. 2,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

