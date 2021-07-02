PL Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,907 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Hawthorn Bancshares makes up about 1.5% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.64% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWBK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.42. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.57. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

