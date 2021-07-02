PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.