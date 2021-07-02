PirateCash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,340.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. PirateCash has a market cap of $840,339.71 and approximately $7,340.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,413,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

