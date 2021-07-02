Piper Sandler Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $75.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

