Piper Sandler Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

