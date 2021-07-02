Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PINS. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE:PINS opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $2,970,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

