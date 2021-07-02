Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Reduced by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,997,994 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,980,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

