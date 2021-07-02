PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE PMF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 35,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

