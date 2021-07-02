PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE PMF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 35,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
