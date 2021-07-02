PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 316,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,288. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.