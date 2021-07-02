Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the May 31st total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PILBF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $1.10 on Friday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.