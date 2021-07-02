Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

DOC opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.