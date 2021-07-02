PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Short Interest Down 27.7% in June

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,889,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,866,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,315. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.