Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:PTRUF opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

