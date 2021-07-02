Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Head to Head Contrast

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.61 JD.com $114.30 billion 0.91 $7.57 billion $1.21 64.00

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 7 0 2.64 JD.com 0 2 12 1 2.93

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $100.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than JD.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A JD.com 6.46% 7.14% 3.26%

Summary

JD.com beats Petco Health and Wellness on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc. operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OCT pharmaceutical products, nutritional supplements, healthcare services, and other healthcare equipment; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products and installation and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party merchants to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, third-party merchants, and other business partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers, as well as online-to-offline solutions. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2020, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers with a network of approximately 900 warehouses in various counties and districts in China. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

