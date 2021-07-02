Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €209.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €209.00 ($245.88) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €188.42 ($221.67).

RI opened at €187.00 ($220.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €178.18. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

