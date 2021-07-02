PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $27,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.67 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

