Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.43 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44.
About Perella Weinberg Partners
See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.