Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $13.43 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.