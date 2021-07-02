PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

