Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

