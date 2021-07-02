PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $497.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

