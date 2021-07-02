PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $497.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

