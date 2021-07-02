PegNet Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $357,319.60 and approximately $2,154.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

