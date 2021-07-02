PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.32. Approximately 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 896,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,731,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

