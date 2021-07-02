PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 3,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,678,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

