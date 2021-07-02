PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $473,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.88. 71,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,121. The company has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.