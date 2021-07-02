Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.71.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

