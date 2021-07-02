Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.98% from the company’s previous close.

PASG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Passage Bio by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $11,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Passage Bio by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 181,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.