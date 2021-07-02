Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.85

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 2248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMRF. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 3.84.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.