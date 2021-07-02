Pantos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,341.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $3.45 million and $19,341.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

